Man arrested for impersonating officer

A Chino Hills man suspected of impersonating a law enforcement officer was arrested July 20, nine days after a surveillance video showed a man in a large white truck with emergency lights stopping a driver on a Chino Hills street.
Andrew Christopher De Boer was issued a citation and released from the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of making a deceptive badge to impersonate a police officer and false imprisonment. Chino Hills Police said that on July 11, a victim reported a person stopped him for a traffic infraction in the 6300 block of Narcissus Lane in Chino Hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.