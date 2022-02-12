Three maps are sparking discussion among Chino city councilmembers whose districts will be impacted when they make the final selection at the Feb. 15 council meeting.
During a workshop on Monday, the council eliminated five maps that didn’t comply with federal laws, including a requirement that populations are balanced among the districts.
Map 103, which includes downtown Chino and lower density areas in District 1, areas in the eastern edge of the city in District 2, College Park and The Preserve in District 3, and Park East in District 4, was favored by Councilman Chris Flores.
Mr. Flores said he liked the map because it keeps communities of interest together and doesn’t split his district. He said he has developed relationships with residents and business owners in his district.
“I don’t mean to lecture you, but we are not supposed to consider our current districts,” Mayor Eunice Ulloa said. “We’re supposed to look at what’s good for the overall community. I know you have a lot of established relationships in the area but that shouldn’t be your deciding factor.”
Mr. Flores represents District 1, which consists of downtown Chino and areas in the eastern edge of the city, Councilman Walt Pocock represents District 2, which contains low-density agricultural areas north of the 60 Freeway, Councilman Marc Lucio represents District 3, which consists of College Park, and Councilmember Karen Comstock represents District 4, which includes The Preserve and Park East.
“I think the majority of us agree that we like map 103 the best, so I’d be willing to move forward and adopt it,” Councilman Lucio said.
Mayor Ulloa told Mr. Lucio that his decision was “a little premature.”
Map 106, which was opposed by Councilman Pocock, includes downtown as District 1, areas in the eastern edge of the city and lower density areas in District 2, College Park and The Preserve in District 3, and Park East in District 4.
Mr. Pocock said he opposed the map because of its stairstep shape in the boundaries.
The consultant, Jeff Simonetti of the National Demographics Corporation, said he would look into eliminating the stairsteps on a revised map.
Map 113, which was favored by all except Mr. Pocock, includes Park East in District 1, downtown Chino in District 2, areas in the eastern edge of the city and lower density areas in District 3, and College Park and The Preserve in District 4.
Mr. Pocock said the map’s numbers were out of balance.
The council directed the consultant to redo the map, which was submitted by a resident, with balanced populations since it was a favorite of the council.
