Chino Hills strives to bring horse activity back to life at McCoy’s

Families have the chance to pet horses at a celebration at McCoy’s Equestrian Center a few years ago when  the city took ownership of the land donated by the late Helen McCoy. The city plans to create special events using the western portion of the property which provides a shaded and idyllic ambience for equestrian-related events and other types of activities.

 Champion file photo by Marianne Napoles

Chino Hills is ready to bring more horse shows and equestrian activities to the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, while expanding into ventures of a new kind.

The Chino Hills City Council heard a report by senior community services supervisor Melissa Armit on Tuesday laying out a proposal to attract more events such as the successful beer festival held last year and an upcoming campout that sold out in a week with 100 participants.

