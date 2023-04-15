Chino Hills strives to bring horse activity back to life at McCoy’s

Chino Hills is ready to bring more horse shows and equestrian activities to the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, while expanding into ventures of a new kind.
The Chino Hills City Council heard a report by senior community services supervisor Melissa Armit on Tuesday laying out a proposal to attract more events such as the successful beer festival held last year and an upcoming campout that sold out in a week with 100 participants.
Weddings are also popular at McCoy’s.
Dog shows are proving to be successful ventures, running over a period of two to four days per show.
The Chino Hills Horsemen’s Association, under the new leadership of Erin Cyr, is working closely with the city on events such as an equestrian-based vendor fair and is using McCoy’s as a meeting place. The group has scheduled an upcoming ride.
Ms. Armit said a 10-acre portion of McCoy’s on the western edge is not noticed by many but provides a peaceful setting for activities.
The non-profit group CHELA, for example, has held several programs for children with disabilities, she said.
Another exciting opportunity is the beginning of a partnership with the Monte Vista 4-H Club, Ms. Armit said.
The organization would like to gather at McCoy’s for meetings and would also like to schedule two horse shows, she said.
The city council approved a budget of $230,000 to repair the arena’s footings, replace the arena gate latches, add trailer parking to the back property, and expand the city security camera network to include the McCoy barn and residence.
The project is in the engineering design phase for the additional parking and staff is working with vendors and the equestrian community on footing options for the arena.
The improvements were suggested by residents during several community meetings and surveys that have been held since 2021.
