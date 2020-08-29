The City of Chino Hills is creating a video to recognize local veterans that will be released on Veterans Day on social media, online, and on City TV 3/41.
Residents have until Friday, Oct. 2 to submit photos of their veterans.
Visit chinohills.org/veter ans to submit the veteran’s name, branch served, and photo. A headshot or individual photo is preferred.
Because of COVID-19, it is not yet known if the Chino Hills Veterans Day “Salute to Service” will be held Nov. 10 where the video would be shown.
Spokesperson Denise Cattern said the city continues to monitor COVID-19 conditions, and closures/cancellations have been made through Sept. 7.
“We expect to update the status of the next time period in the coming weeks, including the Salute to Service event Nov. 10,” she said.
Information: 364-2826.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.