Police in Chino Hills arrested a 26-year-old man Thursday night on suspicion of raping a 22-year-old woman in the 3200 block of South Downs Drive on Sunday.
John Remigio Oblea, of Chino Hills, is being held on $175,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
He is facing charges of rape, domestic abuse, false imprisonment and penetration with a foreign object, Chino Hills deputies Ed Hernandez and Elias Hernandez said Friday morning.
Deputies received a report Wednesday about a rape that reported took place at a home in Chino Hills, learning from the victim it took place at 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mr. Oblea was taken into custody at the South Downs Drive home and questioned at the Chino Hills Police Department.
He was arrested at 6:37 p.m. without incident.
Mr. Oblea is scheduled to appear in a West Valley Superior Court room in Rancho Cucamonga on Monday, jail records show.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.