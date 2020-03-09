Five men arrested in Chino Hills for burglary

Three men from Perris and two men from Lancaster were arrested by Chino Hills Police last week on suspicion of conspiracy, burglary and possession of stolen property.
Deputies were called at 7:08 p.m. March 5 to a burglar alarm at a home in the 2000 block of Deer Haven Drive, finding a rear sliding glass door broken and learned five men unsuccessfully tried to break inside, said Deputy Eileen Negron.
Seven minutes later, deputies were called on a burglar alarm in the 14000 block of Willow Wood Lane. There, a rear sliding glass door was broken and items inside the home were taken, the deputy said.
“Deputies developed leads and determined there were five suspects in the vehicle,” Deputy Negron said.
Five hours later, deputies found the suspect’s vehicle parked at Hotel Chino Hills at 15433 Fairfield Ranch Road.
“Detectives responded, authored a search warrant, and deputies found stolen property, burglary tools and developed other information which linked all five suspects to the burglaries,” Deputy Negron said.
She said the five suspects could be linked to several other burglaries in Chino Hills and surrounding cities.
Arrested were Demetrius Batchelor, Josiah Kelley and Khaliq Thomas, all 19 of Perris; and Semaj Lopez and Darnell Brown, both 19 of Lancaster.
The suspects were each booked on $75,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463,
