Four high school students and 23 staff members at 11 elementary, junior high or high schools who have been on their campuses have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, according to the Chino Valley Unified School District's dashboard on its website at chino.k12.ca.us.
The dashboard can be viewed at https://www.chino.k12.ca.us/Page/46578 and is updated daily.
Two Ayala High students in Chino Hills, and one student at Chino and Don Lugo highs in Chino have tested positive for coronavirus as of Friday morning.
Of the 23 staff members, four work at Chino High, two each at Chino Hills High and each at Marshall and Wickman elementaries, two each at Magnolia and Ramona junior highs, and one each at Country Springs Elementary, Rhodes Elementary, Woodcrest Junior High and Don Lugo High.
Five staff members at other school district facilities have also received a positive test in the past two weeks.
“Any individuals who had prolonged, first contact with the employees as determined by Centers for Disease Control contact tracing guidelines have been contacted and are self-isolating at home,” Supt. Norm Enfield wrote in a letter to district parents Monday.
General education students are taking part in distance learning and only special education students may attend school on campus. Those classes will continue without interruption, the superintendent said. Some high school sports teams are doing conditioning drills on campus.
“The areas utilized by the employees are in the process of being sanitized and disinfected thoroughly as part of the district’s COVID-19 cleaning procedures,” Supt. Enfield said.
The names and ages of the employees and students testing positive for COVID-19 were not released.
“I ask staff (and students)to ensure that you practice healthy habits such as washing hands frequently, wearing face coverings, maintaining adequate social distancing and staying home when ill,” Supt. Enfield said.
Only employees and students who are medically exempt from wearing a face covering are not required to do so, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.