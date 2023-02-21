Woman arrested in bad check scheme

If missed delivery or wet paper please call our office 909-628-5501 ext 110
Leave a detailed message with name, address, and phone number. Readers must call before 1 p.m. on Saturday. Re-deliveries are available for Chino residents until 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Chino Hills police jailed a 45-year-old La Verne woman last week on suspicion of writing multiple checks to residents of Chino, Chino Hills and five other cities from bank accounts with insufficient funds.
Yanping He, also known as “Annie,” was arrested at 1:28 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 10500 block of Bechler River Avenue in Fountain Valley.
She is being held on $300,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of having insufficient funds for a check, jail records show.
Chino Hills police began an investigation in August 2022 on multiple checks being written on accounts with insufficient funds in Chino, Chino Hills, Norco, Ontario, Hacienda Heights, San Dimas and Rowland Heights, Detective Andrew McCoy said.
“It was discovered Ms. He borrowed approximately $600,000 from 15 victims on various occasions from December 2021 to April 2022 to purchase equipment to open a piano business,” the detective said. “When the victims spoke to Ms. He to get reimbursed, she wrote personal checks to the victims.”
Reimbursements were never sent, and victims reported the suspect avoided them when pressed for their money.
Police believe there could be additional victims.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.