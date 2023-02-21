Woman arrested in bad check scheme

Yanping "Annie" He

Chino Hills police jailed a 45-year-old La Verne woman last week on suspicion of writing multiple checks to residents of Chino, Chino Hills and five other cities from bank accounts with insufficient funds.

Yanping He, also known as “Annie,” was arrested at 1:28 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 10500 block of Bechler River Avenue in Fountain Valley.

