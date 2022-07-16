Chino Valley Democratic Club donates to CVUSD’s CARE Closet
Photo by Mario Gomez/Reflections Photography

Members of the Chino Valley Democratic Club (CVDC) deliver donations to the Chino Valley Unified School District’s CARE Closet for its June Community Service project. Items such as clothing, toiletries, and school supplies were collected to distribute to needy students and families in crisis who attend schools in the Chino Valley Unified School District. The donations were delivered to the CARE Closet on June 26. Items that were donated included school supplies and backpacks; gently-used clothing for children and teens in all sizes; new and unopened packages of underwear and socks; and personal hygiene items and diapers in all sizes. Pictured are (from left to right), Jim Gallagher, Marian Arguello, Terri Miller, Helen McCohn, Martha Gomez, and Terry Marzell. 

