What are the odds that a rabbi who lives in Chino Hills could successfully connect three women he did not know in Ukraine with an Ohio man he never met to evacuate them out of the embattled country?
When Rabbi Mendy Harlig, a Chino Hills resident who leads the Chabad Jewish Center of Chino Hills, got a call March 7 from a Chabad member asking for help to get her relatives off the ninth floor of an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, he was baffled.
The Eastvale woman had been trying in vain to help three women, one paralyzed and elderly, to get out of Ukraine, when she turned to her rabbi in desperation.
“I thought, this is crazy, this is impossible,” Rabbi Harlig said. “I don’t know anything about Ukraine, and I don’t speak the language.”
The rabbi, who was in New York at the time, began calling everybody he knew, including Yossi Katz, a philanthropist from New York who provided him with contacts which led to an ever-widening circle of organizations, people, and groups.
He then learned about an Ohio man named Vlas Shurubko who was visiting his grandmother when the Russians invaded.
A newspaper account told Mr. Shurubko’s story of living in fear for three days before “something clicked” that made him venture out and organize a small group of volunteers to coordinate food and medical supplies, which grew into a network that provides food for close to 40,000 people on a daily basis.
The rabbi sent Mr. Shurubko this email: “We have a family of three older women in Kharkiv who need help getting to the train station to evacuate. Would you be able to help out? Thanks, Rabbi Mendy Harlig.”
Five days later, the rabbi got this email: “Yes, I can help. I’m sorry, rarely check my email. If they are still in Kharkiv, let me know. Better to connect with me on Facebook.”
The rabbi provided the family’s contact information and the next day, received this email: “They are on the train. All good.”
The story of how he got them out of the apartment and onto a train that arrived in Poland, was told by Mr. Shurubko who responded to the Champion’s Facebook messenger as follows:
“On that day, I was receiving a cargo train wagon with humanitarian aid. Since I was a recipient of this wagon, I needed to be there to unseal it.
But it is not just me working here in Kharkiv. I was able to arrange the needed transportation and two people I closely work with, Eduard and Alexander, helped to get granny down. They are strong guys.
Another volunteer, Svetlana, transported the women to the train station and accompanied other volunteers because only authorized persons are allowed.
So I can tell you up front I wasn’t the one who completed the task, just a little help to arrange it.”
On Thursday, Mr. Shurubko sent a message to the Champion stating:
This story seems to have a little continuation. The family is in Riga, Latvia right now. I have a close friend, Oksana there. She should be able to help them with transportation and food supply.
They are in a refugee shelter now. We were able to rent an apartment. Oksana will help them to move there tomorrow.
“The way this worked out, it was a miracle,” said Rabbi Harlig. The Chabad Jewish Center of Chino Hills will send Mr. Shurubko $4,500 that will go directly to the cause, said the rabbi.
Residents may visit jew ishchinohills.com/donate to make a donation or call Rabbi Harlig at (909) 890-8677. Residents can search Vlas UA on Facebook for his stories and how to donate.
