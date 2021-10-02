After being cancelled in 2020 because of coronavirus, the annual Friends of Steve McQueen car and motorcycle show returns Sunday, Oct. 3 to Boys Republic in Chino Hills.
The show will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1907 Boys Republic Drive where Mr. McQueen lived as a young teen before starring in several Hollywood action films.
General admission tickets are $10, and can be purchased online at ste vemcqueencarshow.com.
More than 400 sports cars, motorcycles, trailers, trucks, and tractors will be on display.
Trophies will be awarded to car show participants made by Boys Republic students using donated car parts in the campus wood shop.
Proceeds will benefit Boys Republic, a nonprofit school and treatment center for troubled teens.
The car show, which began in 2008, has raisied $3.7 million.
The annual commemorative car show dinner will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. today (Oct. 2) with meals prepared in the culinary arts kitchen and bakery.
The event will be held in an outdoor tent on campus. Tickets are $150 per person, or $1,250 for a table of 10.
A live auction for a 1962 Chevrolet Impala, a 1964 Plymouth Sport Fury and a 1959 Chevrolet El Camino will take place.
Tickets for the dinner can be purchased at stevemcqueencarshow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.