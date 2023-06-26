A Chino Hills sheriff’s deputy suffered injuries during an early Saturday morning pursuit of a suspected reckless driver who drove into English Springs Park where the chase came to an end.

“The deputy collided with an object,” said Chino Hills Sgt. David Lara, who did not have any other information on exactly how the deputy was hurt.

Casino
Casino

Score another achievement for the proponents of Prop 47 and those who voted for it. Give yourselves a hand.

