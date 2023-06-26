A Chino Hills sheriff’s deputy suffered injuries during an early Saturday morning pursuit of a suspected reckless driver who drove into English Springs Park where the chase came to an end.
“The deputy collided with an object,” said Chino Hills Sgt. David Lara, who did not have any other information on exactly how the deputy was hurt.
The deputy’s condition was not disclosed.
Angel Eduardo Recinos, 20, of Pomona, was booked on $250,000 bail at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on charges of felony evading and child endangerment, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
A court date has not been scheduled, records show.
Two children were found unharmed in the suspect’s vehicle after the pursuit.
A deputy was conducting extra patrol at The Shoppes at Chino Hills at Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive around 1 a.m. Saturday after reports surfaced of a reckless driver, the sergeant said.
The car was located, and the deputy used his patrol car’s emergency lights and siren to pull over the driver, who sped away.
“The driver failed to yield, and a vehicle pursuit ensued,” Sgt. Lara said. “During the pursuit, the suspect drove with a willful disregard for the safety of the public.”
The pursuit made its way onto English Springs Park where the pursuit came to an end.
Mr. Recinos was arrested without further incident.
(1) comment
Score another achievement for the proponents of Prop 47 and those who voted for it. Give yourselves a hand.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.