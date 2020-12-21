One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and nine people were cited during a Chino Police Department DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Dec. 18 on Pipeline Avenue and Spectrum South, south of Edison Avenue in Chino.
Officers conducted the checkpoint from 6:30 p.m. to midnight, police said,
Nine drivers were cited for operating a car while unlicensed or on a suspended or revoked license, and four cars were towed.
Two people were jailed for possession of methamphetamine and outstanding warrants, police said.
“Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests,” police said in a statement. “The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.”
Funding for the checkpoints comes from a grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.