A corporate decision has forced Anu Singh out of a contract with Verizon after 10 years as store manager of Chino Hills Wireless at The Shoppes and almost 700 customers have something to say about it.
The well-liked manager, known as the “phone repair legend” and “Verizon genius” can no longer operate as an authorized Verizon retailer and is not sure if he can survive the blow.
“Verizon changed management and shut down the stores in its Los Angeles hub I was using to facilitate all my orders,” Mr. Singh said. “I want to continue doing business and help people but now I can’t,” he said. Mr. Singh, who lives in Chino Hills, has removed his Verizon signs and replaced them with “Cell Phone Repair” signs.
Em Feller, a Chino Hills resident who co-wrote a letter and petition with Chino resident Evelyn Lessing Munday and Ontario resident Mary Proctor, said Mr. Singh’s absence would leave a “gaping hole” in the community.
“We want Verizon to understand the value of his business to our communities,” she said. Approximately 700 signatures have been collected and the plan is to send the petition to Verizon when at least 1,000 signatures have been collected. “No donations are being sought,” Ms. Feller said.
Kacie Holder, manager of employee communications with Verizon Consumer Group, said the company regularly evaluates the changing needs of customers to ensure the right number of corporate and authorized agent stores are in the right locations to meet demands.
“After careful consideration, we decided to end our contract with the master agent with whom this store was authorized to sell Verizon service,” she said.
Mr. Singh said, “I don’t want to let this go. I’ve built a family here.” Residents may sign the petition by visiting ipetitions.com/petition/save-chw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.