If a picture is worth a thousand words, an action is worth a million.
This is a senior year Brett will never forget. Social distancing, face masks, online learning, sports cancelled, friend Zoom calls and cleaning out his locker in an empty school building of Western Christian High School are all just some of the things he’s had to accept.
My wife is getting emotional trying to keep it together as he tries to take his time so he can soak in this last little bit of time he has on this campus he called home for four years.
As hard as it is for us parents to witness our kids go through this new way of existing, it’s even harder for them to live it. That’s why it’s even more critical than ever to be in tune with our kids.
We, as parents, have to help teach our kids how to cope with this level of fear and uncertainty.
Fear and uncertainty can leave them feeling stressed, anxious and powerless over the direction of their lives.
However, while many may not want to acknowledge it, that uncertainty is a natural and unavoidable part of life.
This is a time that constant communication and engagement with our kids is critical, regardless of their age. We need to try and teach our kids to focus on controlling the things that are under their control.
We need to help them learn to better tolerate, even embrace, the inevitable uncertainty of life. Doing this will help them be better equipped for life after high school or college.
We are all learning through this together.
So, be there for your kids.
Play with your kids.
Engage with your kids.
Pray with your kids.
Being together as a strong family unit will strengthen their confidence for their future.
Dad Up!
