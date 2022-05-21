A request for 149 condominiums was unanimously approved by the Chino Planning Commission on Monday.
The condominiums will be located on 11 acres of land north of Pine Avenue, on the east and west sides of Meadowhouse Avenue.
Project planner Maria Staar said the development is part of a larger master plan, the Van Vliet master plan, which was approved by the planning commission in 2019 for up to 494 units.
Most of the streets have been built and any missing improvements, including drive aisles, streetlights, parkways, and sidewalks, will be constructed before any occupancy, Ms. Staar said.
The applicant, Lewis Group of Companies, will be required to build the interior drive aisles to provide access to individual units, she said.
