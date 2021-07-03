The Chino City Council will hold its first public hearing on redistricting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
Every ten years, cities with by-district election systems must use new census data to redraw district lines to reflect how local populations have changed.
This process, called redistricting, ensures each district has nearly equal populations.
By-district elections allow voters to choose the candidate who lives in their area, or “district.”
Under the Fair Maps Act that took effect Jan. 1, 2020, four public hearings must be held to ensure community members have the opportunity to provide input on the drawing of the maps.
At least one hearing must be held before the maps are drawn, and at least two hearings must be held after the maps are drawn.
Residents are asked to provide input to determine which neighborhoods and communities should be grouped together for purposes of electing a councilmember.
The process requires that no racial gerrymandering take place, that socio-economic geographic areas should be kept together, and boundaries should be easily identifiable.
The process must not favor or discriminate against a political party.
Other traditional redistricting principles include respecting the voters’ choices in the elected officials they put into office, future population growth, and preserving the core of existing districts.
Examples of physical features defining neighborhood boundaries include natural dividing lines such as major roads, highways, canals or hills, the areas around parks and schools, or other neighborhood landmarks.
In the absence of public testimony, planning records and similar documents may provide definition.
Information: Chino city clerk’s office at (909) 334-3338 or email districts@cityofchino.org
To receive updates on how the city is progressing and to view current district boundaries, visit cityofchino.org/redistricting.
