Three suspects wanted for checking for unlocked car doors and attempting to break into vehicles were arrested Wednesday morning during a traffic stop on Central Avenue, north of Riverside Drive, in which the third of three people surrendered after an hour.
“A high-risk stop was conducted and two subjects were detained,” Chino police said in a statement. “There was a third subject hiding in the backseat who was non-compliant with officer’s commands and a firearm was believed to be under the passenger seat.”
Officers arrested Ricardo Villasenor and Jasmine Munoz, both 19 of Pomona, and David Preston, 20, of Ontario, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Mr. Villasenor and Mr. Preston are being held at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on conspiracy and attempted burglary charges.
Ms. Munoz was booked into the same jail on the same charges and was released on $25,000 bail early Thursday morning, jail records show.
More than a dozen officers in their patrol unit were parked behind the stopped car, and the Chino Police’s SWAT vehicle parked in front.
An officer inside the SWAT vehicle used a loudspeaker to demand the third suspect emerge from the vehicle.
Officers from the Ontario Police and the Chino Police’s K-9 unit and Drone team were also on scene, Chino police said.
The traffic stop took place at 8:45 a.m., and the third suspect came out of the vehicle with his hands up at 9:50 a.m.
“These suspects are believed to be responsible for at least three vehicle burglaries that occurred this morning,” Chino police said. “A firearm was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.”
