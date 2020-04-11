Low-income households in California and Arizona that use the SNAP food assistance program will now be able to purchase food online, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture (USDA) Sonny Perdue announced this week.
Officials from the two states had requested the online program in response to economic impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.
This approval will allow the states to expedite online purchasing with currently authorized SNAP online retailers.
The target start time is later this month.
California’s SNAP participation is over 4 million individuals, more than 2.2 million households, and totals more than $6 billion annually in federal funding.
Arizona’s SNAP participation is nearly 800,000 individuals, almost 380,000 households, and totals nearly $1 billion annually in federal funding.
The SNAP online pilot is currently operational in Alabama, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, Oregon and Washington State. Nebraska joined the pilot on April 1.
The authorized retailers working with all pilot states are Amazon and Walmart.
