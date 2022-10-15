Residents are happy to see the Chino Hills Post Office finally looking better after the City of Chino Hills Public Works Department removed weeds in the planter areas and spread mulch donated by Waste Management. City crews were out Wednesday morning applying additional mulch, also donated by Waste Management, to the perimeter of the Shoppes overflow parking lot at Boys Republic and Shoppes drives. The U.S. Post Office refused to landscape its grounds despite years of requests from residents and the city. Eventually, the city was allowed to take over the situation.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Employee of 99 Ranch Market in Chino Hills arrested after co-worker attacked with a knife
- Store employee pins down and holds suspected armed robber for Chino Hills Police Tuesday afternoon
- Chino Hills man receives six-year prison term for sex with teenage girl
- Prostitution concerns prompt 10-year rule on massage
- Chino Hills files lawsuit over toxic chemical
- Former Champion managing editor and Chino Community Theatre actor, dies
- Chino City Council candidates share views at forum
- Short police pursuit ends in crash in Chino
- Chino Valley's Halloween Events
- Chino Hills City Council District 1, 2 and 4 Candidates
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Bruce Otto Lensch (3)
- Greg Marquez recommended for another term (2)
- Prado Dam bicentennial mural to be restored to ‘glory’ (1)
- School employees protest failed negotiations (1)
- Your opinion Welcome (1)
- Baby with a difficult start celebrates first birthday (1)
- How to account for a rising cost of living (1)
- Chino Valley BUSINESS (1)
Latest e-Edition
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Subscribers
e-Edition Only - $39.00 Year
This is the exact replica of our weekly printed paper.
Great for searching archives!
General InterestImported List: General Interest
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.