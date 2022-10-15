Residents are happy to see the Chino Hills Post Office finally looking better after the City of Chino Hills Public Works Department removed weeds in the planter areas and spread mulch donated by Waste Management. City crews were out Wednesday morning applying additional mulch, also donated by Waste Management, to the perimeter of the Shoppes overflow parking lot at Boys Republic and Shoppes drives. The U.S. Post Office refused to landscape its grounds despite  years of requests from residents and the city. Eventually, the city was allowed to take over the situation.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.