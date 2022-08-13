Lifesaving awards

Chino Hills Sheriff’s Deputies Eric Cuesta, left, and Tyler Van Amberg

 City of Chino Hills photo

Chino Hills Sheriff’s Deputies Eric Cuesta, and Tyler Van Amberg receive the Lifesaving Award during Tuesday night’s Chino Hills City Council meeting for saving the life of a disabled, elderly man found floating in a pool in Chino Hills on June 28. The victim was on his motorized scooter near the pool and accidentally fell into the deep end. The deputies rescued the man from the pool, performed life-saving measures and got him breathing again. The man was taken to a hospital and has fully recovered.

