The City of Chino is continuing to seek community input on the civic center building project which will include a new city hall and performing arts center.
The city held a town hall meeting Tuesday at the Chino Senior Center to review three design concepts that will include new and expanded buildings in downtown Chino, on the west side of Central Avenue, between Chino Avenue and C Street. The buildings to be renovated or expanded include the library, senior center, Neighborhood Activity Center, public works services, the Chino Youth Museum, and Seventh Street Theatre.
Consultant Orlando Gonzalez of Gruen Associates led the presentation.
In 2019, the council approved a $262,393 agreement with the consulting firm to develop a master plan to decide how best to renovate the aging civic center complex.
The project also contains a retail and housing component.
Mr. Gonzalez said the project, which will be implemented in the next 15 to 30 years, is intended to create a vibrant and downtown atmosphere for daytime and nighttime use.
The city has been gathering community input through pop-up events, workshop, and social media. In addition, interviews have been conducted with the city council, city staff and department heads, and local non-profit community groups.
“Some of the more common comments we received included replacing outdated buildings and adding restaurants and cafes to the civic center,” Mr. Gonzalez said.
Mr. Gonzalez said several residents requested that the new civic center design should maintain a small town feel. Once a preferred concept plan design is chosen, it will be brought to the City Council at a future meeting.
Residents can provide feedback at heartofchino.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.