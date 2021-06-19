Significant changes are being proposed by the Inland Valley Humane Society in its contract with the City of Chino Hills as a result of a change in its annual cost model that will increase fees and cause changes to the municipal code.
The Chino Hills City Council will discuss the matter when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22 in council chambers.
The meeting is open to the public for the first time since the pandemic began.
According to a staff report, the contract changes are so substantial that the city is still in negotiations with the Humane Society.
Staff is suggesting that the council extend the contract for one month in the amount of $56,667 while talks continue.
In other business, the council will consider an ordinance on sidewalk vendors, consider approving the housing plan required by the State of California, and hear a report on water-use efficiency.
