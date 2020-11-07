The hotel tax that appeared as Measure M on the Nov. 3 ballot in Chino Hills was approved by a 2-to-1 margin, increasing the amount visitors will pay from 10 percent to 12 percent.
The tax, known as the transient occupancy tax (TOT), is collected from each hotel guest with the room payment and subsequently remitted to the City of Chino Hills.
Measure M won 66.24 percent of the vote (15,838 votes) with 33.76 percent opposed (8,073 votes).
“I’m very pleased to see that two-thirds of the people voted in favor of the tax and saw through the social media comments where people were talking it down,” Chino Hills Mayor Art Bennett said.
“For each one percent increase, the city will collect an additional $130,000 in annual general fund reserves,” he said.
The mayor said the city has been looking for ways during the pandemic to enhance revenues that would be painless to residents.
A $100,000 shortfall in hotel tax revenues is projected for fiscal year 2020-21.
He said the tax will generate $265,000 a year to be directed to the general fund.
The city has four hotels and a fifth on the horizon: Ayres, Hampton Inn & Suites, Hotel Chino Hills, Marriott Townplace Suites, and a Holiday Inn Express that has been approved but not built.
