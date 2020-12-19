Senator Connie Levya (D-Chino) announced this month she’s reintroduced Senate Bill 53, known as the Forbid Lewd Activity and Sexual Harassment Act (FLASH)—to establish legal protections for technology users when they receive unsolicited sexually explicit images and videos.
The senator introduced Senate Bill 1182 in February but decided to hold that measure as she significantly scaled back her legislative package to allow the Senate and State of California to focus on the urgent and ongoing impacts of COVID-19, according to a press release.
“It is critical that we hold perpetrators accountable for this offensive and intolerable behavior that is clearly a modern form of sexual harassment,” Senator Leyva said. “No person should ever be sent a sexually explicit picture or video without their consent. Though some may view this behavior as harmless, cyber flashing is abusive and it is vital that we develop legal protections for those that receive these unwanted images or videos. Simply put, sexual harassment is never acceptable, whether it happens in person or online. Particularly as Californians have increased the use of technology and dating apps during the pandemic and resulting ‘stay at home’ orders, this issue is as pressing as ever.”
Sponsored by Bumble, a woman-first, global social networking app founded and helmed by Whitney Wolfe Herd, Senate Bill 53 would impose an infraction, which can carry a $500 fine for the first offense and $1,000 for each subsequent offense for anyone knowingly transmitting unsolicited lewd or sexually explicit material by electronic means.
“The bill would also create a private right of action against any person who sends unsolicited lewd images without the explicit consent of the recipient,” Senator Levya said.
She said the Pew Research Center reports 53 percent of young American women and 37 percent of young American men have been sent unsolicited explicit material while online.
“Additionally, the majority of women who received unprompted sexually explicit images reported being sent this material through various social media platforms, such as Snapchat, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook,” Senator Levya said. “This behavior also occurs via dating platforms, text messages, and email. In some cases, unsolicited sexually explicit material is even ‘AirDropped’ in public spaces to unsuspecting recipients.”
