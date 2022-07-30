Stolen mail from residents in Chino, Chino Hills, Corona, Eastvale, Temecula, Murrieta and Corona were found inside a SUV early Saturday morning in Chino Hills, leading to the arrests of a man and woman from Corona, the Chino Hills Police Department reported Monday.
Johnny Raymond Arroyo, 31, and Marissa Yvette Navarro, 30, were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of possession of stolen mail, conspiracy and petty theft, Deputy Sullivan Brown said.
Ms. Navarro is being held on $50,000 bail, according to jail records.
Mr. Arroyo was released with a citation at 6:26 p.m. Saturday, records indicate.
Deputies went to the 5000 block of Los Serranos Road at 4 a.m. Saturday for an area check of possible suspicious activity taking place at a business complex.
“Deputies located a five-gallon water bottle filled with gasoline, next to a parked U-Haul truck,” the deputy said. “Deputies also located a Chevrolet Equinox with several doors open parked on a nearby street.”
More than 50 pieces of mail was seized from inside the Equinox and deputies found evidence gas had been stolen from the U-Haul truck, Deputy Brown said.
Deputies learned the identities of the registered owners of the Equinox, and found them in a nearby neighborhood, he said.
The woman was arrested at the scene, but a man ran from deputies and jumped several residential fences before he was arrested at 7 a.m. at Pheasant Street and Los Serranos Road.
