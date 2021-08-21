By Josh Thompson
A plane with historic ties to Gen. Douglas MacArthur during the Korean War and later with NASA in its Apollo program during the late 1960s is being restored by a crew of 18 people inside a hangar at Threshold Aviation at the Chino Airport.
The goal is to get the plane back to flying condition, showcase it in several air shows and possibly fly it around the globe because of its historic relevance.
Restoration work should take about a year, and test flights at the Chino Airport are scheduled sometime next year.
Modeled as the Lockheed VC 121A Constellation, it is named “Bataan” and was the personal aircraft of Gen. MacArthur during the Korean War when he served as Supreme Commander for the Allied Powers.
He named the aircraft Bataan after a peninsula in the Philippines, according to officials with the Planes of Fame Air Museum at the Chino Airport. Bataan was the last stronghold of MacArthur’s American forces defending against the islands against the Japanese in 1942.
Gen. MacArthur used the Bataan on several notable missions, including his meeting with President Harry S. Truman in Wake Island and 17 missions over Korean battlefields.
The last time the general used Bataan was during a flight to San Francisco when he was fired from his position after making political statements.
Generals Ridgeway and Clark used Bataan after succeeding General MacArthur.
Bataan was later assigned to the ranking of Army General in the Pacific and based in Hawaii. By 1966, Bataan and other VC 121As were retired and the plane was flown to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona to be stored.
“Many planes were stripped of military equipment and sold to civilian operators, ending up in Canada as fire fighters and bug sprayers,” officials said. “(Bataan) was luckier and was assigned to NASA for use in conjunction with the Apollo space program.”
Now called NASA 422, the plane was fitted with several computers, tracking equipment and communications gear used to calibrate air and ground based tracking and communications relay stations to keep in contact with orbiting spacecraft.
“The aircraft was flown over the Caribbean and the Pacific,” officials said. “With the cancellation of the Apollo program in 1970, the plane was sent to the Army Aviation Museum at Fort Rucker, Alabama, for public display.”
Planes of Fame officials purchased the Bataan more than 20 years later for its collection and it was restored to flying condition.
In January 2016, the plane was sold to Lewis Air Legends in Texas, and flown to Planes of Fame in Chino for more restoration work.
Bataan was built in 1950, has a wingspan of 123 feet and weighs 107,000 pounds.
It has a top speed of 330 mph, a cruising speed of 324 mph, and a range of 2,400 miles on a full tank.
“The aircraft will help advance our mission of preserving aviation history, educating the public, and honoring aviation pioneers and veterans,” officials said.
