Don Lugo High graduate Christopher Rubalcava performed with the Los Angeles Rams Mariachi Band at Super Bowl 56 Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood where the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. Mr. Rubalcava, an Eastvale resident who grew up in Chino, teaches in the Mariachi Society after school program in the Santa Ana Unified School District. His mentor, José Hernández, whose Mariachi Sol de México band is renowned worldwide, founded the NFL team’s band. Mr. Rubalcava, a trumpet player for 22 years, has been performing in front of audiences since he was in junior high.
