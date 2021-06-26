Legal fireworks can be used in residential areas of Chino from noon Thursday, July 1 through midnight Sunday, July 4, and law enforcement officials in Chino and Chino Hills will enforce the cities’ zero tolerance policy on illegal fireworks.
Twenty-six fireworks booths will be operated by non-profit groups and organizations, beginning at noon July 1. (See list of booth locations below.)
All fireworks are illegal in Chino Hills.
Illegal fireworks are those that explode, fly, or do not have the fire marshal’s seal of approval.
Violators in Chino face a $500 fine for inappropriate use of safe and sane fireworks or a $1,000 fine for possession or using illegal fireworks. Anyone caught using any type of firework in Chino Hills will face a $1,000 fine.
In Chino, legal fireworks can be used in residential areas, except areas south of Pine Avenue and east of Euclid and Hellman avenues between Kimball and Merrill.
Fireworks are not allowed in parking lots, parks, or schools.
“Police officers generally cannot cite a person for a violation unless it is witnessed by an officer,” police said in a statement. “Members of the community can report violations similar to a private person’s arrest. If officers determine probable cause exists, citations can be issued via an attestation.”
Residents reporting violations must have evidence to support their claim, including photos or videos, and must be willing to appear in court to testify, police said. Violations of fireworks-related rules can be reported to the Chino Police Department at (909) 628-1234.
Chino Hills police issued 19 citations in 2020, an increase from the three citations written a year earlier. “Parents and guardians will be held liable for any fire suppression costs, damages, or injuries caused by the children’s use of fireworks,” said City of Chino Hills spokeswoman Nicole Freeman. “Residents can help keep Chino Hills homes and the dry hills safe from fire by reporting all use of fireworks in Chino Hills.”
Residents can call Chino Hills Police dispatch at (909) 465-6837 to report an incident.
Chino Hills police reported Tuesday that two people were arrested and 90 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized. They each face a $1,000 fine if convicted, police said.
Fireworks booth
•The Bridge Church, 7776 Pine Ave.
•American Legion Post 299, 13759 Central Ave.
•Chino American Little League, 5459 Philadelphia St.
•Chino High Band Boosters, 5832 Riverside Drive.
•Chino Cowboy Huddle, 12375 Central Ave.
•Chino High School Basketball, 12835 Mountain Ave.
•CHAPPS, 5288 Francis Ave.
•Chino High School Pep Squad, 3943 Grand Ave.
•Chino High Sports Boosters Club, 12345 Mountain Ave.
•Chino Neighborhood House, 12013 Central Ave.
•Christ Lutheran, 5500 Francis Ave.
•Cornerstone Community Church, 13675 Central Ave.
•Don Lugo High Grad Nite Booster, 12550 Central Ave.
•Don Lugo Performing Arts Booster, 4531 Philadelphia St.
•Don Lugo Sports Boosters Club Inc., 4117 Riverside Drive.
•Gavin R. Stevens Foundation, 14501-14529 Ramona Ave.
•Living Word Assembly,, 13012 Euclid Ave.
•Magnolia Jr. High After School, 6691 Riverside Drive.
•Magnolia Junior High Music Booster, 5396 Riverside Drive.
•Monte Vista 4-H Council, 12402 Central Ave.
•Nitemares Soccer Club,, northeast corner of Ramona Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway.
•Parents of Chino Scouts, 11901-12089 Central Ave.
•Parents of Troop #202, 5678 Riverside Drive.
•Praise Chapel, 12150 Central Ave.
•To The Pointe Dance Production-Mission Sports, 14058 Euclid Ave.
•Victory Outreach, 11436 Central Ave.
