Chino Valley residents live vicariously through the adventurous lifestyle of Jerry Phan and his co-pilot Shih-Tzu “First Officer Chewbaca” as they fly into humanitarian missions and plain old-fashioned fun.
Many people are under the impression Mr. Phan lives in Chino Hills because of his regular presence on the social media Facebook groups in Chino and Chino Hills, but he lives in Costa Mesa.
He is known for his spontaneous posts inviting people to take a day trip with him or help him with his philanthropy efforts.
He makes it convenient by meeting residents at Flo’s Restaurant in the Chino Airport where he flies in from Fullerton.
Mr. Phan is a volunteer pilot for Angel Flight, an organization consisting of pilots who fly individuals with medical or charitable needs to a destination.
He assists in disasters such as Hurricane Harvey, and flies cancer patients who live in remote areas to receive treatment or see specialists at UCLA.
Humane purpose
“I became a pilot because I wanted the adventure, but it turned into a purpose of helping others in humanitarian services,” Mr. Phan told the Champion.
When he attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, his fellow student and closest friend died of cancer in his senior year.
He was by her side during her care and treatments and learned how difficult it was for some cancer patients to find transportation for their treatments.
One week after he finished flight school, he flew a woman with breast cancer for treatment and has been embarking on similar missions since then.
“Patients who are going through chemotherapy are having a hard time, so we pilots become their friends,” he said. “You can’t help but become emotionally connected.”
He said Angel Flight also has “earth pilots” who pick up patients from the airport and drive them the rest of the way to the hospital.
He remembers a woman who was just diagnosed with cancer and went into depression and shock. “She had nobody and was kind of cranky, so I just kept telling her my cheesy jokes,” he said. “We hit turbulence over the mountains, and she freaked out, but I had a nice, smooth landing while she held my hand.”
“After the landing, she threw her gloves at me (in relief),” he laughed. “She went in for treatment knowing that somebody cared.”
Responses to posts
On Thursday, he posted on social media, “is anyone with masks ready to donate?”
He was preparing for trips to the LifeStream blood bank, the Torrance Memorial Physician Network cancer care, the Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and the Mayo Clinic’s transplant house in Phoenix.
Residents immediately responded with information about mask donations.
Other times, he invites residents to take a day trip with him to Arizona, Catalina, or the San Diego Zoo.
Chino Hills resident Matthew Tighe, a chemical engineer, was one such lucky recipient.
“I kept seeing his posts and thought, ‘who is this guy?” Mr. Tighe said.
Mr. Tighe, 54, is enrolled in flight school to fulfill his life-long dream of flying.
When he saw Mr. Phan’s post on New Year’s Day inviting anyone to fly to Oatman, Arizona to feed the wild burros that abound in the old mining town, Mr. Tighe jumped on it.
The flight was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, Mr. Tighe said.
“Flying over the Grand Canyon was incredible,” he said. “The sun was shining, snow was on the mountains, and it was smooth as glass.”
The trip home at night was a dream ride, he said. “I can’t describe the experience that I was blessed enough to be given.” Amber Lara of Chino Hills, 19, who once flew over the ocean with Mr. Phan, feels the same way.
She got to know him when a family friend rescued an owl trapped in her backyard and Mr. Phan took the bird to a rehab center.
Since then, she has gone on several rides, including Arizona to see the burros.
“He’s happy to take people on his plane,” Ms. Lara said. “He’s friendly and intelligent and makes you feel comfortable.”
Her most memorable experience was when he showed her how a rainbow forms around a plane.
Mr. Phan described it as a “cool phenomenon of light” that only pilots can see when a plane is placed between the sun and clouds and a rainbow halo appears and follows along the clouds with the aircraft in the center.
“Jerry is in the air more than he’s on the ground,” Mr. Tighe said. “He just wants to give and give and give. I just hope he gets back the fulfillment he deserves.”
