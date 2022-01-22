Athens Services trash hauler has been recommended to the Chino Hills City Council by city staff as the new trash collection and recycling service company.
The council is expected to decide at the 7 p.m. meeting on Tuesday whether or not to select the firm for a seven-year franchise agreement with a two-year renewal option.
Councilman Brian Johsz will have to recuse himself from the discussion and the vote because he is the vice president of government affairs for Athens and has a financial conflict of interest.
The council voted in November to advance four trash firms to the final stage of the selection process after seven firms submitted proposals.
The four firms were Republic Services (the city’s current trash hauler), Athens, Burrtec Waste Industries, and Waste Management.
The trash haulers were recommended by city staff and the city attorney’s office based on an analysis performed by HF&H consulting firm, an expert in the solid waste industry.
According to a city staff report for Tuesday’s meeting, the lowest cost proposal of the four was submitted by Athens with a total rate revenue of $10,508,000.
The second lowest was Waste Management with a total rate revenue of $10,676,000.
Republic Services’ total rate revenue was $12,725,000 and Burrtec’s was $12,452,000.
Additionally, Athens Services proposed the lowest basic residential cart rate of $25.80 per month, a 78-cents increase over Republic Services’ current monthly charge which is $25.02 per month. Athens also proposed the lowest commercial refuse, recycling, and organic bin rates, according to the staff report.
Rates will increase automatically each year for the duration of the contract.
The staff report in the November 2021 agenda reported trash diversion rates as follows: Athens, 33 percent; Waste Management, 40 percent; Republic Services, 30 percent; and Burrtec with a 40 percent diversion rate.
Senate Bill 1383 establishes statewide targets to reduce the amount of organic waste disposed of in landfills with a 75 percent reduction by 2025.
As a result of lessons learned from the Republic Services’ eight-day trash strike in December, the city is requiring that Athens submit a contingency plan demonstrating how services will be provided during a period of labor unrest.
