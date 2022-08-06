Candidates for local races who have obtained their nomination papers to run in the Nov. 8 general election have until Friday, Aug. 12 to return them.
If an incumbent does not file by that date, the nomination period will be extended five days.
At least two incumbents, one on the Chino City Council, and one on the school board, have told the Champion they will not seek re-election.
Candidates for the city councils must collect 20 valid signatures of registered voters living in their respective jurisdictions but candidates for the fire board, school board, and water boards do not have to obtain signatures.
The following candidates either obtained and/or filed nomination papers as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
District 1: Mayor Ray Marquez and candidates Jason Zhang and Waimin Liu.
District 2: Councilman Peter Rogers
District 3: Councilman Brian Johsz and candidates Josue Estrada and Diego Fernandez.
District 2: Candidates Greg Marquez and Curtis Burton
District 3: Councilman Marc Lucio, and Candidates Larry Wu and Aabir Bushara
School board
District 3: Christina Gagnier and Sonja Shaw
District 4: Lisa Greathouse and Jon Monroe
Fire board
District 3: Tom Haughey
District 5: Mike Kreeger
Inland Empire Utilities Agency
Division 2: Paul Hofer
Division 3: Steve Elie
Division 4: Jasmin Hall
Monte Vista Water District
Incumbents Philip Erwin and Michael Milhiser
Chino Basin Water Conservation District
Division 1: Katie Parker
No papers pulled by press time for Divisions 3 and 7.
