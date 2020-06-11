State prison officials said four inmates at the California Institution for Men in Chino have died in the past two weeks and an inmate at the California Institution for Women died Tuesday from complications of coronavirus.
The inmates who died at undisclosed hospitals, have not been identified, said California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Dana Simas.
One of the four inmates at the men's prison died Wednesday, one died June 3, one died on June 2 and one died on May 31, bringing the prison's total to 13, the spokeswoman said
“Multiple attempts have been made to reach the next of kin for the incarcerated person who passed away on June 3 but have been so far been unsuccessful.”
The inmate at the women's prison is the first female inmate in the state to die from the virus, the spokeswoman added.
Medical information on the inmates is not being released to protect their privacy, the spokeswoman said.
State numbers
State prison numbers Thursday morning show 228 of the 780 inmates testing positive for coronavirus at the California Institution for Men have recovered.
At the California Institution for Women in Chino, 59 of 163 inmates have recovered after testing positive for coronavirus, the numbers show.
State numbers indicate 46 of 75 employees at the California Institution for Men and two of 16 employees at the California Institution for Women have recovered after testing positive and have returned to work.
Statewide, 230 of 482 staff members testing positive have returned to work after recovering from coronavirus.
A 53-year-old staff member at the California Rehabilitation Center in Norco was the first state prison employee to die after testing positive for coronavirus, Ms. Simas said.
Correctional Officer Daniel Mendoza died May 30 at an undisclosed hospital.
The Riverside County Coroner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Numbers by prison location
Inmates testing positive for coronavirus: Chuckawalla State Prison (993, 0 recovered), California Institution for Men (780, 228 recovered), Avenal State Prison (894, 217 recovered), California Institution for Women (163, 59 recovered), California State Prison-Los Angeles County (128, 126 recovered), Centinela State Prison (9, 2 recovered), California City Correctional Facility (1, 0 recovered), California Men’s Colony (11, 10 recovered); California State Prison-Corcoran (93, 0 recovered), North Kern State Prison (2, 1 recovered), Substance Abuse Treatment Facility (1, 1 recovered), Sierra Conservation Center (1, 1 recovered), Wasco State Prison (6, 0 recovered), San Quentin State Prison (16, 0 recovered), California Rehabilitation Center (14, 0 recovered), and Ironwood State Prison (4, 0 recovered).
