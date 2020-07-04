A 62-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of burglarizing a home in the unincorporated area of Chino, according to the Chino Hills Police Department.
Efrain Iznagadanar, a San Bernardino resident, was arrested shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 11600 block of East End Avenue, Deputy Dominick Martinez said.
Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s West End station were called to a residential burglary, learning the victims were home at the time and they were able to give deputies a description of the suspect, Deputy Martinez said.
“The victims were not harmed during the burglary,” he said.
Mr. Iznagadanar was found minutes later and arrested.
He was booked on $125,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
County jail records show Mr. Iznagadanar is also being held on a $60,000 arrest warrant by the Santa Monica Police Department for previous convictions for burglary and obstruction of a police officer.
“During the investigation, enough evidence was obtained to arrest and book Mr. Iznagadana,” Deputy Martinez said.
Anyone with information can call the Chino Hills Police Department at 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
