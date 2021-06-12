The City of Chino will hold a housing workshop at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 in council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
The council meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
The City of Chino’s 2021-2029 Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) numbers from the state require 2,107 very low-income and 1,281 low-income housing units to be built over the next eight years.
At a workshop in March, Mayor Eunice Ulloa asked the city’s housing consultant Nick Chen and city staff to identify the most workable locations. She requested that staff score them per parameters defined by the council so that areas could be better identified.
The revised sites map report is available for viewing at cityofchino.org.
