Steve McQueen car show June 5
The Steve McQueen Car Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5 at Boys Republic in Chino Hills.
General admission cost is $10, with children 12 and under free. Cost to enter the show is $65 through Sunday, May 22 and $75 the day of the show. Motorcycle registration cost is $45 through May 22 and $55 the day of the show.
Register online at stevem cqueencarshow.com or call Boys Republic at (909) 628-1217.
Bingo and BBQ
The City of Chino invites residents for an afternoon of bingo games, barbecue, and prizes from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 10 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Must be 21 years or older to play games. Cost is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Information: (909) 334-3271.
Family fish festival June 18
San Bernardino County will host a Family Fish and Wildlife Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Prado Regional Park, 16700 S. Euclid Ave., Chino.
Information on fishing, camping, hiking and recreation in the county will be offered.
Vendor booths, informational workshops, demonstrations and speakers will be at the event and participants can go on interactive nature walks.
Information: parks.sbcounty.gov.
