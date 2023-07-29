Missing
reports
Crime reports for Chino Hills Police are still unavailable due to a malware attack on the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in April. The county is rebuilding the network and continues its criminal investigation.
Chino Police
Department
Wednesday, July 19
Possession of drug materials, 3800 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:28 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 17500 block of Euclid Avenue, 12:31 a.m.
Theft, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 1:10 a.m.
Annoyance calls to 9-1-1. 14100 block of Telephone Avenue, 1:32 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4900 block of Independence Street, 2:41 a.m.
Assault, 12700 block of Cypress Avenue, 7:46 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Chino Avenue and 10th Street, 10:01 a.m.
Vandalism, 5900 block of Portsmouth Street, 12:35 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 2:15 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 4:39 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 6500 block of Edison Avenue, 7:18 p.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Schaefer Avenue, 8:23 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 11800 block of Telephone Avenue, 9:09 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:27 p.m.
Thursday, July 20
Theft, 3700 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Possession of drug materials, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 12:33 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12600 block of Norton Avenue, 3:30 a.m.
Theft, 13800 block of Norton Avenue, 8:44 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 6800 block of Bickmore Avenue, 9:50 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 12400 block of Cypress Avenue, 10:53 a.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of Sixth Street, 11:28 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:20 p.m.
Vandalism, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 4:15 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 6:09 p.m.
Assault, 4800 block of Allesandro Street, 8:19 p.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 8:35 p.m.
Friday, July 21
Mail theft, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, midnight.
Unlawful registration or license plates to avoid compliance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:57 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12600 block of Magnolia Avenue, 8:20 a.m.
Theft, 13700 block of Ramona Avenue, 9:17 a.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Schaefer Avenue, 10:15 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 11:05 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5500 block of Phillips Boulevard, 11:59 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5500 block of Edison Avenue, 11:59 a.m.
Theft, 12600 block of Central Avenue, noon.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 1:32 p.m.
Burglary, 13900 block of Mountain Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 12100 block of Bridget Avenue, 7:36 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 8:43 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 12600 block of Mountain Avenue, 9:43 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 4600 block of Riverside Drive, 10:40 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
Vandalism, 12500 block of 17th Street, midnight.
Possession of drug materials, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 12:29 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Walnut Avenue, 2 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3600 block of Maxon Street, 2:12 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 2:32 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13200 block of Benson Avenue, 3:17 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12300 block of Loraine Avenue, 6:08 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 8:28 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13000 block of Bermuda Avenue, 8:30 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 11:22 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 11:57 a.m.
Burglary, 12400 block of Cypress Avenue, 12:36 p.m.
Vandalism, Francis and Yorba avenues, 1:34 p.m.
Vandalism, 5100 block of Revere Street, 2:51 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 3:50 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:33 p.m.
Contempt of court, 5800 block of National Place, 5:53 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4100 block of Edison Avenue, 8:20 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:10 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5600 block of Park Place, 10 p.m.
Theft, 13700 block of Benson Avenue, 10:47 p.m.
Burglary, 12000 block of Lester Court, 11:34 p.m.
Sunday, July 23
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13300 block of Noble Place, 1:46 a.m.
Theft, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 7:57 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 12900 block of Benson Avenue, 9:51 a.m.
Assault, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 10:03 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:37 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13200 block of San Antonio Avenue, 12:37 p.m.
Vandalism, Academy Street and Discovery Park Avenue, 1:37 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 2:18 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:37 p.m.
Assault, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 9:40 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:57 p.m.
Monday, July 24
Theft from motor vehicles, 11400 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 2:39 a.m.
Unlawful registration or license plates to avoid compliance, 7000 block of Pine Avenue, 5:43 a.m.
Causing injury to a dependent adult, 13000 block of Seventh Street, 9:17 a.m.
Vandalism, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:43 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 4:31 p.m.
Burglary, 7000 block of Merrill Avenue,, 5 p.m.
Assault, 4200 block of Wintress Drive, 6:09 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15200 block of Hellman Avenue, 6:54 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 10:43 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11:21 p.m.
Tuesday, July 25
Identity theft, 7700 block of Pine Avenue, midnight.
Burglary, 5300 block of Walnut Avenue, 9:19 a.m.
Vandalism, 12800 block of 10th Street, 9:34 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 1:21 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:49 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:55 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:40 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26
Mayhem, 13100 block of Sixth Street, 12:12 a.m.
Assault, 11800 block of Telephone Avenue, 7:22 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:46 a.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of Melon Avenue, 12:09 p.m.
