National Day of Prayer
Champion photo by Briana Munoz

The National Day of Prayer was observed in front of Chino City Hall on Thursday led by Calvary Chapel Chino Valley. Residents gathered in groups to pray for the nation, schools, local government, and families.This year’s theme was “Exalt the Lord Who Has Established Us.” 

