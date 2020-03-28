The Chino Planning Commission on March 16 granted a developer’s request to construct 116 single family detached homes in two separate tracts in the Preserve area of south Chino.
The homes were already part of the Preserve Specific Plan, a document that guides the development of the area.
Chino Preserve Development Corp. (also known as Lewis Operating Companies) plans to sell the development for the two tracts to a guest builder who will construct the homes at a later date.
Planned are 60 single family detached homes on 7.58 acres south of Market Street and east of Discovery Park Avenue, and another 56 single family detached homes on 7.23 acres south of Academy Street, east of East Preserve Loop, north of Legacy Park Street and west of Discovery Park Avenue
The homes will range from 1,838-square-feet to 2,040-square-feet and from three bedrooms, three baths to four bedrooms and three and a half baths.
The architecture for the homes will include Spanish Colonial, Adobe Ranch, Italianate and Farmhouse. All will have two car garages accessible from an alley.
Each home will also have courtyard walls to create a private open space on the ground floor.
The developments will include a landscaped paseo.
