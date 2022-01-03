Chino Hills resident Steve Elie named president of Inland Empire Utilities Agency board of directors for 2022

Chino Hills resident Steve Elie was elected president of the Inland Empire Utilities Agency board of directors for 2022, the board announced last month.
“I am humbled and honored that my colleagues chose me to serve as the President of IEUA board of directors,” Mr. Elie said. “IEUA stands on the forefront on so many key issues for the Inland Empire. Leadership, innovation and forward thinking are all imperative in addressing these issues and developing solutions for the sake of all now and in the future.”
Mr. Elie was elected to the Inland Empire Utilities Agency in 2010 and was re-elected in 2014 and 2018.
He represents the cities of Chino and Chino Hills and the unincorporated area of Chino.
Director Michael Camacho was re-elected as vice president and Marco Tule was elected as secretary-treasurer for 2022.
The Inland Empire Utilities Agency distributed imported water, provides industrial and municipal wastewater collection and treatment services, and other utility services to 875,000 people in Chino, Chino Hills, Cucamonga Valley Water District, Fontana, Fontana Water Company, Montclair, Monte Vista Water District, Ontario and Upland.
