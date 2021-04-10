Environmental and technical studies are expected to be authorized by the Chino Hills City Council at 7 p.m. Tuesday for three major projects: the relocation and expansion of the Costco gas station and the expansion of the food court area at Costco; a 51-home development on 85 acres in Carbon Canyon; and a 20-acre business center with a hotel, medical office, and retail near Chino Hills High School. The council will meet in chambers and the public may participate by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711 or by phone at (669) 900-6833 and enter meeting number 86197351711.
The city is expected to retain Moore Iacofano Goltsman (MIG) in the amount of $67,870 to prepare the Costco reports; EcoTierra in the amount of $84,969 to prepare studies for the “Paradise Ranch” project on Canyon Hills Road, north of the Hillcrest Homes; and EcoTierra in the amount of $84,969 to prepare studies for the proposed “Chino Hills Business Center” at the southeast corner of Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road, just east of Chino Hills High.
