Chino Valley People

Chino Hills resident James Trotter retired Dec. 31 from the U.S. Navy. He is a 1998 graduate of Ayala High School and attended UCLA on a Navy ROTC scholarship. After graduating from UCLA in 2002, he was assigned to Navy Flight School in Pensacola, Florida. Mr. Trotter earned his “wings of gold,” and later was assigned as a U.S. Marine Corps fighter pilot, flying several missions in the EA-6B Prowler in Iraq and Afghanistan.
In 2012, he served as the Marine Corps aircraft mishap investigator, a position he held for four years. He transitioned back to the Navy and trained in the Navy’s super hornet, EA-18G, Growler aircraft.
In 2018, he accepted orders to Japan and served in several positions with the seventh fleet. Mr. Trotter was awarded 15 air medals and several commendations. Next month, Mr. Trotter will begin training as a first officer for Mesa Airlines in Phoenix.
Chino resident Abigail Burton was named to the President’s List for achieving a 4.0 grade point average during the fall 2022 semester at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois.
Julia Craig of Chino Hills was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania. The Chino Hills High graduate is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Students must achieve a grade point average of at least 3.4 to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
Alexis Diaz, a Chino Hills resident, was named to the 2022 fall semester dean’s list at Newman University in Wichita, Kansas. Students must compete at least 12 credit hours and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for inclusion on the dean’s list.
Chino Hills resident Bradley Mullan was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.84 to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
Jonathan Gibbons of Chino earned president’s list honors for the 2022 fall semester at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. Students must earn between a 3.85 and 4.0 grade point average for inclusion on the president’s list.
Chino resident Jamie Bracht was named to the dean’s list at Missouri State University for the 2022 fall semester. Students must enroll in at least 12 credit hours and a 3.5 grade point average or higher for a spot on the dean’s list.
Six Chino Valley residents were named to the 2022 fall president’s list for Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. Chino students are Danielle Concepcion, Robert Estrada and Kristi Dorman. Chino Hills students are Rachel Westergaard, Nicole Gomez and Patricia Wallace.
