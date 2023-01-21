Chino Valley People

Chino Hills resident James Trotter retired Dec. 31 from the U.S. Navy. He is a 1998 graduate of Ayala High School and attended UCLA on a Navy ROTC scholarship. After graduating from UCLA in 2002, he was assigned to Navy Flight School in Pensacola, Florida. Mr. Trotter earned his “wings of gold,” and later was assigned as a U.S. Marine Corps fighter pilot, flying several missions in the EA-6B Prowler in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In 2012, he served as the Marine Corps aircraft mishap investigator, a position he held for four years. He transitioned back to the Navy and trained in the Navy’s super hornet, EA-18G, Growler aircraft. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.