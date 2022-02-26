Four years after it was approved by the Chino Hills Planning Commission, the 130,149-square-foot self-storage facility is open for business in the small retail center where Denny’s and Starbucks are located on Soquel Canyon Parkway and Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills.
Resembling a modern office building, the facility at 15443 Fairfield Ranch Road, includes 920 self-storage units, both small and large.
Tenants have access to the property and their storage unit through an app on their Smart phones.
The facility has climate-controlled storage space, passenger elevators, 24/7 video recording, and moving carts available for use.
When developer Nancy Bane of Sorsirs, Inc., appeared before the Planning Commission and City Council in 2018 and 2019 for project approval, she said her company invested $15 million in the project, which was named “The Storage District.”
On Wednesday, real estate investment management firm Buchanan Street Partners announced it acquired the facility for $24.5 million.
Westport Properties, Inc., will act as third-party manager, operating under its US Storage Centers brand.
