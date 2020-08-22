More people staying home and cleaning out homes and garages means more donations for charities that are adapting to a new coronavirus environment.
Joyce Reyes, general manager of 3 Way Thrift Stores, Inc. located in Chino and Montclair, said all operations were closed in mid-March and since reopening on June 1 they've been “hit hard” with donations.
“We are still taking donations every day depending on how much we can accommodate,” she said.
The Montclair store is not accepting donations.
In Chino, the donation drive-through opens at 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
Ms. Reyes said donations are no longer accepted when capacity is met for the day. Collection times were reduced last week when temperatures soared over 100 degrees, she said.
The charity accepts furniture in good condition, small appliances, household items, toys, sporting goods, books, tools and clothing.
They do not accept mattresses or baby furniture.
Donations are incubated for at least two weeks before they are put out for sale in the store.
3 Way Thrift Stores help support Ontario Christian Schools, Inland Christian Home and Salem Christian Home.
The donation center is located at 5242 F St., one block north of the thrift store at 13390 Central Ave.
360 Community Thrift
Laura and Kevin Sanai, owners of 360 Community Thrift in Chino, said they only accept lightly used furniture, clothing and household items because their store is small.
Donations are taken during store hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Mrs. Sanai said when donations are left outside after business hours, homeless people rummage through the bags and leave items strewn across the parking area. The non-profit store has been in Chino for five years supporting local charitable services for veterans and families in need.
The owners also run an emergency food pantry from the store at 12915 Central Ave.
Recipients are asked to call ahead to receive one bag of dry food and a bag of cold food. Information: 627-7325.
Goodwill
The Goodwill in Chino Hillls, 4200 Chino Hills Pkwy., does not have regular donation hours. Donors are asked to call the store at 10 a.m. to inquire if items are being accepted that day. A sign posted in the donation area at the rear of the building states that donations should not be left outside when an attendant is not present to accept them.
Security cameras record license plate numbers of people who leave items after business hours, according to a staff member. Informatiion: 909-993-5015.
The Goodwill store in Chino, 12158 Central Ave., accepts donations during store hours starting at 10 a.m. until capacity. Information: 909-993-5956.
Goodwill staff in Chino and Chino Hills said all donations are quarantined for three days before being placed for sale inside the store. The Champion was unable to speak with a corporate spokesperson from the currently closed Los Angeles office.
Goodwill’s mission is to serve individuals with disabilities and disadvantages through education, training, work experience and job placement services.
Community Charity
Connection Thrift Store
The thrift store known as the Red Barn Thrift Store, 4832 Chino Ave, Chino, is no longer taking donations as the store will be closing at an unreleased date.
Manager Jeannette Furr said she has been doing “God’s work” at the store for over 13 years with a mission to help the working poor, drug addicts, homeless and abused mothers and children.
Ms. Furr is known for “blessing” people in need with free clothing and shoes and for providing emotional support and service referrals.
She said when she reached a point in her life when she was ready to make a change, she reached out to her friend, Margie Shara, who was managing the thrift store at that time,
Ms. Furr was hired by Ms. Shara and has been running the store since she left in 2015.
The building, which is located inside an old barn, and a warehouse on the property that was once used for walnut processing and later a foundry, date back to 1893.
Both buildings are being cleared out with the expectation that the property will be sold.
