Unsanitary living conditions and a suspected illegal dog breeding operation inside a Chino Hills apartment prompted the arrests last Saturday morning of two people, who are now facing charges of animal cruelty and child endangerment.
Ten French bulldogs, including five nursing puppies, were rescued from an apartment at The Crossings of Chino Hills complex at 15101 Fairfield Ranch Road, according to Chino Hills Police Detective Andrew McCoy.
A 1-year-old child living at the apartment was turned over to the Department of Children and Family Services, the detective said.
Thamasa Brooks, 27, and Daundre Hines, 28, were arrested at 8:22 a.m. after deputies went to the apartment, following several reports of a domestic disturbance.
“Living conditions for both the child and dogs were unhealthy,” Detective McCoy said. “Animal Control took the dogs for safe keeping.”
Ms. Brooks and Mr. Hines were booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Both were released from jail Sunday after each posting $75,000 bail.
Mr. Hines was released at 2:16 p.m. and Ms. Brooks was released at 9:41 p.m., according to jail records.
Inland Valley Humane Society (IVHS) spokesman James Edward said the dogs may have been part of an illegal breeding operation.
The French Bulldogs, several of which were 4 weeks old, were confined to cages without water and in unsanitary conditions, he said.
“Each dog will be individually assessed by our veterinary team and will receive the necessary care he or she needs,” Mr. Edward stated in the news release. “All present parties were taken into custody, and as of now, there is no next of kin to take in the dogs. A foster parent is being organized by IVHS to care for the babies and their mother for the duration of the investigation after they’ve received medical attention.”
Mansha Kaur, also of the Humane Society, said Monday that it is not known when or if the dogs will be available for adoption.
“Because there is a pending investigation by the sheriff’s department, we cannot confirm when they will be available at this time,” she said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000 or the Inland Valley Humane Society at 623-9777.
