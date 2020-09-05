Vicki Finklestein, former president of the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, died Monday at a convalescent home in La Verne.
She lived in Chino Hills for nearly 35 years and was a longtime chamber board member before becoming its executive director from 2012 to 2016.
After joining the Chamber in 1987, she served on almost every event committee during her time and helped plan each Taste of the Chino Valley but one— the year she had back surgery.
She also chaired the chamber’s annual Business Expo committee.
She operated Executive Business Services, a graphics design business, for 15 years in Chino and out of her Chino Hills home for another 10 years.
Ms. Finklestein joined the Chino Hills Kiwanis Club in 2003 and remained an active member until 2010.
She was known as a worker bee and volunteered for any event that came along, said her friends.
A memorial service has not been planned because of the coronavirus pandemic, but could take place next year.
