A one-hour prayer vigil to promote the sanctity of life will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 23 on Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue by the Respect Life and Family Ministry of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills.
The event will commemorate the anniversary of the Jan. 22, 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision of the U.S. Supreme Court that legalized abortion and “Sanctity of Life Sunday” established as the third Sunday of January in 1984 by a proclamation from President Ronald Reagan.
William Shannon of the Respect Life Ministry said the annual Walk for Life in downtown Los Angeles scheduled for Jan. 23 was cancelled because of the pandemic.
“In recent years, St. Paul’s has sent busloads of parishioners to this event, so we have scheduled the prayer vigil instead to hopefully change some hearts about the horrific impacts of legalized abortion,” Mr. Shannon said.
“In the United States alone, approximately 100,000 abortions are performed each month, more than 1 million a year, while loving families wait for years in futility to adopt a child,” he said.
The Chino Hills vigil will include speakers Deacon Tony Morales of the parish who will lead the group in prayer, and Steve Perez, a St. Denis Church parishioner who coordinates the Spring 40 Days for Life Campaign at the Planned Parenthood in Pomona that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Palm Sunday.
Mr. Perez will speak briefly about the campaign in which people will pray outside the facility each day for 40 days.
For information about the Chino Hills vigil call Kelly Schlegel, coordinator of St. Paul the Apostle Respect Life and Family Ministry, at 896-6351 or email her at wkschlegel@mac.com.
