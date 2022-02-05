The Chino Valley School District is in the process of installing surveillance cameras on all of its campuses and providing access to the Chino Police Department under emergency circumstances.
An agreement between the district and the police department will allow the police to access the district’s security cameras during active incidents or to follow up on reported crimes such as vandalism, burglaries, and thefts that occur on school sites.
The school board approved the agreement between the district and the City of Chino Thursday night.
Assistant Superintendent Greg Stachura said the cameras were funded through Measure G, as part of the districtwide safety and security project. Measure G, a $750 million school construction and development bond, was approved by Chino Valley voters in November 2016.
Mr. Stachura said the cameras have already been installed on some campuses and the district is in the last phase of the project, scheduled for completion in April. At that point, every school will have security cameras, he said.
Police Chief Wes Simmons said the police department’s real time crime center can access the cameras during a critical incident or follow up on reported crimes.
“The use of this technology will help our response to active incidents and assist in solving crimes that occur on school campuses,” Chief Simmons said.
According to the chief, the police department must receive permission from the district before viewing footage during non-emergency situations. The police department can access the cameras during emergencies and after-hours incidents without district authorization.
Chief Simmons said the department will maintain an electronic incident log documenting when the cameras are accessed, including the date, time, duration, and reason for access.
