Chavez joins Chino Planning Commission

Acting City Clerk Natalie Gonzaga (left) administers the oath of office to Joanna Chavez (middle). Pictured with Ms. Chavez is her mother and her husband.

 Champion photo by Briana Munoz

Chino native Joanna Chavez, a product manager in cybersecurity, is the newest planning commissioner in Chino.

She was recommended by Mayor Eunice Ulloa and Councilman Curtis Burton to serve out the remaining term of Mr. Burton, who was elected to the city council in November 2022.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.