Chavez joins Chino Planning Commission

Chino native Joanna Chavez, a product manager in cybersecurity, is the newest planning commissioner in Chino.
She was recommended by Mayor Eunice Ulloa and Councilman Curtis Burton to serve out the remaining term of Mr. Burton, who was elected to the city council in November 2022.
The council voted unanimously on Tuesday to appoint Ms. Chavez for a term ending in about nine months.
Ms. Chavez was chosen from eight applicants, including Paul Molinaro, Erskine Dunson, Prasad Viswam, Jamie Aviles, Daniel Guerra, Armida Garcia, Steven Valdez, and Hilary Marks.
Ms. Chavez is a volunteer for the Chino Youth Museum. She has a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience from Claremont McKenna College and a master’s degree in statistics from Cal State Fullerton.
She is the senior product manager at Security Scorecard and has worked extensively in data analytics and business intelligence.
Ms. Chavez, who has lived in Chino for most of her life, attended Briggs Fundamental School from kindergarten to eighth grade and graduated from Chino Hills High School in 2008.
“I want to take every proposal seriously, ask a lot of questions, and think seriously about the data to see how I can work with the planning commission and city council to support this city,” Ms. Chavez said.
Mayor Ulloa warned staff and other planning commissioners that Ms. Chavez is data driven. “I’m sure this gal is going to dig into the numbers and be questioning quite a bit,” said the mayor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.