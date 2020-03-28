A man in his 60s is hospitalized in Chino Valley Medical Center after testing positive Tuesday for coronavirus, hospital CEO Tim Moran said.
The unidentified patient is being treated in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.
He is the first patient testing positive for coronavirus at Chino Valley Medical Center, which has administered at least 100 tests in the past two weeks, Mr. Moran said. No other information on the patient was available.
Seeking donations
Chino Valley Medical Center is seeking donations of new medical personal protective equipment such as N-95 masks, surgical gowns, disposable gloves and non-surgical face masks, Mr. Moran said.
“Many members of our community have asked how they can assist us during this trying time,” Mr. Moran said. “We cannot tell you how much we appreciate you thinking of our physicians, nurses, technicians and other staff members who are working every day to keep us healthy.”
Donations can be dropped off at a tent outside the hospital’s emergency department at 5451 Walnut Ave., Chino (corner of 10th Street).
Security officers will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to receive the donations, Mr. Moran said. He added residents should not donate household items, personal medications and other commodities because “we have a highly regulated environment where we must maintain a strict supply chain control of sterile supplies and devices to ensure the safety of our patients and staff.”
“We are not running out of protective equipment, but I am worried about running out and really having to ration our supply,” Mr. Moran said. “I’m not sure how long we can last, but we do have supplies for quite a bit of time. If we have a spike in coronavirus cases, we will have to get more supplies in quickly.”
Harbor Freight Tools in Chino is expected to donate N-94 masks and other protective equipment this week, Mr. Moran said.
Residents who are not able to donate equipment can help the hospital by donating blood or plasma at local blood banks.
“The country is facing a blood shortage and is in desperate need of all blood types. Together, we can provide relief to the country as we continue to fight this virus,” Mr. Moran said.
For donation information, call Chino Valley Medical Center at 464-8400.
